Southern Water have issued an update following the closure of a major Portsmouth Road for “urgent” sewer repairs.

Drivers travelling in and out of the city have experienced disruption since the Southbound closure of A2030 Eastern Road yesterday morning (November 3), and traffic was brought to a standstill at times throughout the afternoon.

The closure is likely to be in place until Monday, November 6, with more disruption likely to follow.

Eastern Road has two lanes closed while Southern Water complete repairs following a burst sewer. Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “Our engineering team has begun the full repair of the burst sewer in Eastern Road (A2030) in Portsmouth.

"To carry out the work we’ve now closed the southbound lanes of Eastern Road near Morrisons. We hope to finish the work by Monday (6 November), but are aware of more significant rainfall in the area tomorrow (Saturday 4 November) which may cause delays. Our absolute priority is to ensure the repairs are carried our safely.

"Unfortunately this work will impact access from the M27. We know this is a crucial route into and out of the city and we’re working with Portsmouth City Council to minimise the impact on road users. We’re sorry for the disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters.”

As of this morning (November 4), Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#A27 Westbound - The exit slip for A2030 Eastern Rd remains CLOSED due to the southbound closure on Eastern Rd from Farlington Rbt to Anchorage Road for urgent sewer repairs.”