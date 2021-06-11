The Portsmouth streets affected by roadworks and road closures this week
Roadworks will be affecting parts of Portsmouth over the coming week.
Repair works will be carried out across the city over the coming days.
So if you are planning on driving in Portsmouth over the coming days and don’t want to be caught out by roadworks, here is what to watch out for.
All the information comes from Portsmouth City Council’s website – click here for further details.
Charlotte Street
Type of works: Closure from Landport View to Cascades approach road, cyclists only
Duration: May 22 until further notice
Havant Road/Gilman Road/Rectory Avenue/Old Rectory Road
Type of Works: New gas main, road closures
Duration: January – October 2021
