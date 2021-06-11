The Portsmouth streets affected by roadworks and road closures this week

Repair works will be carried out across the city over the coming days.

So if you are planning on driving in Portsmouth over the coming days and don’t want to be caught out by roadworks, here is what to watch out for.

All the information comes from Portsmouth City Council’s website – click here for further details.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadworks.

Charlotte Street

Type of works: Closure from Landport View to Cascades approach road, cyclists only

Duration: May 22 until further notice

Havant Road/Gilman Road/Rectory Avenue/Old Rectory Road

Type of Works: New gas main, road closures

Duration: January – October 2021

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron