These are all the locations of mobile speed cameras in and around Portsmouth

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 4:55 am
Mobile speed camera van locations.

All of the speed cameras listed are located in and around Portsmouth and have been sent to speedcamerasuk.com from motorists.

You can see the full list below.

Portsmouth

- Portsmouth - Northern Road – speed 30mph

- Portsmouth - Northern Road – speed 40mph

- Portsmouth - M275 – speed 50mph

- Portsmouth - A3 - Anglesea Road – speed 30mph

- Cosham, Portsmouth - B2177 - Southwick Hill Road – speed 30mph

- Southsea - Esplanade / close to Esplanade Garden Road – speed 30mph

Gosport

- Gosport - Stokes Bay Road – speed 30mph

Fareham

- Fareham - A27 – speed 40mph

- Fareham - Western Way – speed 40mph

- Fareham - A27 - The Avenue – speed 30mph

- Fareham - The Avenue – speed 30mph

- Fareham Portchester - A27 – speed 30mph

- Fareham Portchester - A27 – speed 30mph

- Whitely - M27 – speed 70mph

- Wickham - A32 – speed 30mph

Waterlooville

- Waterlooville - London Road – speed 30mph

- Waterlooville - B2150 - Hulbert Road – speed 40mph

