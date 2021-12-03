Train services in Hampshire delayed after unexploded Second World War bomb found near tracks

SOME train services in Hampshire are being delayed after an unexploded Second World War bomb was found near tracks.

By Fiona Callingham
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 1:30 pm

Network Rail said the ordnance was discovered at a construction site between Netley and Sholing, Hampshire.

It released an image showing the bomb in the bucket of an excavator.



Network Rail said an explosive ordnance disposal team and officers from Hampshire police and British Transport Police are at the scene.

The discovery means all lines between Netley and Sholing are blocked, causing disruption to Great Western Railway, South Western Railway and Southern services.

The find comes after four people were injured, including one seriously, when a Second World War bomb exploded on a railway construction site near the main station in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday.

The unexploded ordnance found on December 3, 2021. Picture: Network Rail

