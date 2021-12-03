David Conrad, 57, of Pepper Lane, Ashurst, was sentenced at Brighton Crown Court on November 18, having been convicted of indecent assault on the child while they were spectators at the Shoreham Air Show in August 2003.

He will also serve a further year on extended prison released licence and will be a registered sex offender indefinitely.

David Conrad of Pepper Lane, Ashurst, was jailed for assaulting an eight-year-old girl in 2003. Picture: Sussex Police

Sussex police investigator Amber Evans said: ‘The girl was at the show with her family and Conrad, who also knew her, were sitting with each other in the crowd when he attacked her, without anyone else being aware.

‘She did not report the attack to anyone at the time and only 14 years later did she feel able to talk to the police about it.

‘We were still able to investigate and seek justice, and to give her access to sources of specialist advice and support.

‘You can always contact us if you have been the victim of sexual offences, no matter how long ago.’

For information on how to report sexual offences and the services available, see the Sussex police website.

