Trains to and from Southampton resumed but as a reduced service

Southern Rail services to and from Southampton Central have resumed

A replacement bus had been in operation from 6.30am this morning calling at Eastleigh, Hedge End, Botley and Fareham.

This was after a tree blocked the line at Botley and a track circuit failure occurred near Swanley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now trains are running but as a reduced service.

Southern Rail advised customers to check journey planners ahead of travel as alternative routes may be used.

It comes as a yellow weather warning has been issued across the south, with wind expected to reach more than 50mph.

The yellow weather warning is in place until 9pm tonight.

Residents across the south have been warned to expect travel disruption as a result.

Hovertravel and Red Funnel have suspended ferries to and from the Isle of Wight as a result. Wightlink ferries are currently running as normal.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron