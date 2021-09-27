Van and lorry crash on M27 near Fareham causing delays of almost an hour
A MULTI-VEHICLE collision involving a van and a lorry on a major road near Fareham is causing delays of almost an hour.
Lanes one and two eastbound along the M27 at junction nine, by Park Gate, have just been cleared following the incident that took place at around 9am this morning.
According to Hampshire police the crash involved a van and a lorry.
A spokeswoman for the police said: ‘We were called 9.12am this morning to reports of a two vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway of the M27 just before junction nine.
‘The vehicles involved were a van and a lorry. Officers are still on scene.’
In a tweet, live traffic service Romanse said: ‘M27 eastbound - all lanes now cleared at J9/A27 Park Gate due to an earlier multi-vehicle RTC, delays approx one hour but are easing.’
It is not yet known if there were any injuries.
The South Central Ambulance Service has been contacted.