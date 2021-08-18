However, Victorious Festival will be returning to the seafront in Southsea in 2021.

Saturday at Victorious Festival 2018 on Southsea Common - A huge crowd for Ska Dogs on the Seaside Stage Picture: Vernon Nash (180424-0481)

The musical extravaganza will start on Friday, August 27 and run through to Sunday, August 29.

Here’s everything you need to know so far:

Who is headlining?

Madness will headline the Friday night, with The Streets headlining on Saturday and Royal Blood closing Victorious Festival out for 2021 on Sunday.

Who is replacing Richard Ashcroft?

Richard Ashcroft was due to perform at this year’s Victorious Festival but he pulled out over the Covid-19 rules in place at the event.

Earlier in the summer, he pulled out of a slot at Sheffield's Tramlines festival after it became part of a government Covid checks pilot scheme.

The Manic Street Preachers will be replacing the former The Verve frontman at Victorious Festival 2021.

Which other acts have been announced?

Friday

- The Kooks

- Feeder

- Peter Hook and the Light

- Terrorvision

- Lottery Winners

Saturday

- Manic Street Preachers

- Rag’N’Bone Man

- Craig David presents TS5

- Blossoms

- The Fratellis

- Frank Turner

- Morcheeba

- Reef

- The Lathums

- Stereo MC’s

- Black Honey

- Seth Lakeman

- Porridge Radio

- Bad Sounds

- Krafty Kuts

- Bloxx

- The Mysterines

- Wild Front

- Rews

- Lauran Hibberd

- Emily Burns

- Andrew Cushin

- Me and the Moon

Sunday

- Nile Rodgers and Chic

- Supergrass

- Fontaines D.C.

- Annie Mac (Afternoon Special Guest)

- Miles Kane

- Ella Eyre

- Melanie C

- Jade Bird

- Clean Bandit DJ set

- Cast

- Glasvegas

- The Snuts

- Jaguar Skills

- Pigs 7

- Beans on Toast

- Foor

- Kawala

- Lilly Moore

- Billie Marten

- Fenne Lilly

- Liz Lawrence

- The Clockworks

- Louis Berry

- Nia Wyn

- Roxanne De Bastion

And there are many more acts across the different stages.

When will it take place in 2021?

Victorious Festival will return in time for its usual slot over the August bank holiday weekend.

It will start on Friday, August 27 and run until Sunday, August 29.

Where does Victorious Festival take place?

Victorious Festival takes place on Southsea Common each year, with thousands of music fans filling the seafront.

There are several stages set up, including on nearby Castle Field.

What are the Covid rules?

The festival will require Covid-19 vaccine pass, immunity proof, or lateral flow test from guests attending the event.

Vaccination status and lateral flow results can be displayed on the NHS App, or a printed copy can be shown on entry.

Natural immunity can be proven with a positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival, including 10 days self-isolation following the result.

If you are not fully vaccinated or have proof of immunity, you will need to have a negative lateral flow test on the day of admission.

Vaccinations – first or second doses – will be available at the festival, it has been announced.

Can you still get tickets?

Tickets remain on sale now – so you still have time to grab them!

The payment plan option has sold out, but day and weekend tickets are still available.

Day tickets:

Friday – day tickets are £40 for adults, £8 for children between 5 and 12 years old, £1 for those under 5 and car parking is £15 online. Booking fee will also be added at checkout.

Saturday and Sunday – adult day tickets are £50 (booking fee again added at check out) each, with all child tickets and car parking remaining the same price as Friday.

Weekend tickets:

These tickets include entry to all three days of the festival. Camping and accommodation are not included.

Adult standard weekend tickets are £135, 5yrs-12 yrs are £24, under 5s are £3 and weekend car parking is £40. Booking fees will also be added at check out.

Premium upgrades:

There are also premium upgrades available for Friday and Sunday, with Friday adult prices being £30 and Sunday adult upgrades being £55. Premium upgrades for Saturday and the full weekend are sold out.

You can purchase tickets from Victorious Festival’s website here.

What items are you banned from bringing into Victorious Festival

From beanbags to airhorns, stereos and more – there are plenty of items you are banned from bringing into the festival.

Why could you be denied entry to the festival?

Don’t have your day or weekend ruined by being denied entry to Victorious – or be kicked out from the event.

Can you camp at Victorious Festival?

Yes you can camp at the festival – whether you are coming from places afar or just fancy having the full festival experience.

Weekend camping tickets are still available if you want to camp.

Is there park and ride?

Yes, the park and ride system will be running again for Victorious Festival in 2021 – if you are planning on driving to the event.

