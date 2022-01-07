Woman in her 50s dies after being hit by a car in Hampshire

Officers pronounced her dead at the scene.

The collision happened last night on the A303 near Andover, with police being called just after 10pm.

Specialist officers are supporting the woman’s family.

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Officers investigating the circumstances of the collision are keen to hear from anyone who can assist their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash cam footage from the incident or moments prior to it, are asked to call 101, quoting the reference 44220007215.

