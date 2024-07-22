Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An extraordinary new piece of contemporary art – thought to be the largest charcoal drawing ever created – has been unveiled in Portsmouth.

Acclaimed Portsmouth artist, Pete Codling, has created a spectacular hand-drawn charcoal drawing spanning 17 metres in length and 10 metres in height. This majestic creation has been drawn on a replica sail of the historic battleship HMS Victory, the world's oldest naval vessel still in commission. The Artist Residency is hosted in Portsmouth Historic Quarter, with the organisation supporting the project.

Famous faces on the 170-square-metre canvas include intricate drawings of household names such as Grayson Perry, Jim Al-Khalili, actress Amanda Holden, Harry Redknapp, and Mr Universe Arnold Schwarzenegger, all of which have a special link to the maritime city. In addition, local politicians old and new share the stage with heroes and villains of years gone by.

Pete has also included notable historical figures in the art piece including Admiral Lord Nelson who joins well-known faces such as astronaut Tim Peake and King Charles. Olympic stars Lauren Steadman and Katy Sexton, and literary giants like Charles Dickens, Neil Gaiman, and Simon Armitage are also featured, creating a rich tapestry of Portsmouth’s diverse heritage. Pete said: "This artwork is a tribute to the city and its people, blending historical and contemporary elements to capture the essence of Portsmouth. The process has been a journey of discovery and connection with the community, and I hope it stands as a symbol of our shared heritage.”

The large-scale artwork also features ketches of hundreds of local Portsmouth residents that Pete did during his time at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Peter Codling, a renowned Portsmouth-based artist who is currently finalising his extraordinary piece of art, hand-drawn on a replica sail of HMS Victory Pictured: Pete Codling's artwork at the Historic Dockyard Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Pete added: "I am immensely proud of this creation and deeply grateful for the support of the Portsmouth community and the Arts Council. This piece stands as a testament to our collective spirit and history, and I hope it continues to inspire and connect with as many people as possible.”

The grand unveiling of Codling’s ‘Victory’ sail will take place at Portsmouth Football Club’s Fratton Park stadium on July 27 and 28, coinciding with the end of the club’s 125th anniversary celebrations and celebrating the club’s maritime and dockyard heritage. The sail will be displayed under the stadium canopy at the Fratton End, inviting the community to witness this remarkable artistic achievement and seamlessly blending the worlds of culture and sport.

Following its residency at Fratton Park, the artwork will temporarily be rigged onboard HMS Warrior in Portsmouth Harbour, before being exhibited semi-permanently at the Dockyard in Boathouse 4, ready for the August Bank Holiday, and will feature prominently in the city’s centenary celebrations in 2026. Hannah Prowse, CEO of Portsmouth Historic Quarter, added: "We are delighted to have been able to support Pete in the Dockyard for the last three years. As the Historic Quarter of the City, we are host to many wonderful artists and exhibitions – and will continue to be so.

“Both at Priddy’s Hard and in the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, we recognise the inspirational role that heritage plays in driving cultural regeneration. Pete’s CROWD work highlights the diversity of faces throughout history who have made Portsmouth their home, and we encourage everyone to explore that heritage."