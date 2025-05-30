Tizzy and Shylo are ‘loving’ one-year-old sisters who are looking to be rehomed together.

The Stubbington Ark said the sisters are ‘growing in confidence everyday and can’t wait to be starting their new life in their new home.’

Tizzy, a domestic short hair cat, has been described as ‘confident’ girl who enjoys being stroked while Shylo is ‘a little more reserved but will quickly follow her sister’s lead’.

“Since being with us here at the Ark, they have both really grown in confidence, and both run to greet the team here for some gentle fuss when they enter their pod.

“These lovely sisters really love each other, and can often be seen giving each other headbutts."

The Ark said ‘they were very settled in their previous home and were normal playful and affectionate girls, who enjoyed exploring their garden’ but they have started showing their playful sides at the rescue centre.

They cannot be rehomed in the Fareham area and they would be able to live in a household with older, secondary school age children who will be quiet around them while they settle in.

There are no known medical problems with either of the cats and they have been neutered, microchipped, flea, wormed and fully vaccinated. The adoption fee for Tizzy and Shylo is £175 and for more information about the RSPCA Stubbington Ark and how to adopt the sisters, click here.

Tizzy and Shylo Two gorgeous 1-year-old sisters, Tizzy and Shylo, are searching for their forver home.

