Two people arrested for drug offences following police chase in city
In the early hours of Friday morning (February 21) a Ford Fiesta failed to stop for police in London Road, Portsmouth.
After a pursuit, the car came to a stop near Grove Road and the occupants ran off. Police continued to pursue on foot and arrested two people.
As a result, a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, dangerous driving and failing to stop
A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply. They have both been bailed with conditions until May 21 while the police investigation continues.
