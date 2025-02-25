Two people arrested for drug offences following police chase in city

Two people have been arrested for drug offences following a police chase in the city.

In the early hours of Friday morning (February 21) a Ford Fiesta failed to stop for police in London Road, Portsmouth.

After a pursuit, the car came to a stop near Grove Road and the occupants ran off. Police continued to pursue on foot and arrested two people.

Two people have been arrested and bailed after failing to stop for police in London Road, Portsmouth. | Hampshire Police

As a result, a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, dangerous driving and failing to stop

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply. They have both been bailed with conditions until May 21 while the police investigation continues.

