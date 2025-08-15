Meet Rod and Todd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These adorable brothers have been in the care of the RSPCA Stubbington Ark for over 100 days - and they are now on the hunt for a caring home.

Rod and Todd have been at the RSPCA Stubbington Ark for over 100 days - and they are now looking for a loving home. | RSPCA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ark will be rehoming these sweet boys together and they can live with other pets but will need to be kept separate. The boys can live with children of primary school age, and they will either need a rabbit proof room or a large shed with an aviary permanently attached.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA Stubbington Ark said: “They are super friendly, running to greet anyone that approaches their enclosure.

“Like a lot of rabbits, they aren't keen on being picked up, but will happily hop onto your lap for some strokes and cuddles.”

Both of the rabbits have been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and the adoption fee will be £60.

For more information about Rod and Todd, click here.