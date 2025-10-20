The internet has been hit by a major outage on Monday, October 20 🚨🚨🚨

Amazon Web Service has been hit by ‘issues’.

It is disrupting services across the internet.

We will keep track of all the websites, platforms and apps disrupted.

A major outage has hit the internet just as Brits prepare to head to work for a new week. The issues are disrupting websites, apps, and services across the globe this morning.

The problems seem to trace back to an issue with Amazon Web Service (AWS). It has confirmed that it is experiencing issues this morning (October 20).

A statement issued just before 9am British Time explained: “We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue may also be affecting Case Creation through the AWS Support Center or the Support API.

“We are actively engaged and working to both mitigate the issue and understand the root cause. We will provide an update in 45 minutes, or sooner if we have additional information to share.”

The service provides cloud-computing and API services to major websites, popular apps, and platforms across the world. It means that users have been experiencing issues across a huge swath of the internet as the UK starts its working week.

But which services are impacted on Monday morning? See our full, updating, round-up below:

Every website and app down due to AWS issue

Amazon Web Service has been hit by issues - disrupting services across the internet | mindea - stock.adobe.com

Users across the internet have been taking to Downdetector to report problems with popular websites, apps, services, and more on Monday (October 20) morning. It comes as AWS confirmed ‘issues’.

We will be keeping an updating list of websites, apps, games, and more than are impacted. It includes:

Snapchat

Ring

Roblox

Substack

My Fitness Pal

Life360

Amazon

Xero

Clash Royale

Canva

Fortnite

Clash of Clans

Wordle

Blink

HMRC

Xbox

PlayStation Network

Duolingo

Halifax

Lloyds Bank

Slack

Zoom

Pokémon Go

IMDb

Sky

Pelaton

Vodafone

BT

Virgin Media

Epic Game Store

Amazon Alexa

Bank of Scotland

EE

Eventbrite

Ancestry

Hinge

Amazon Music

National Rail

Flickr

Strava

AWS provides services for websites, apps, and programmes across the world. We will keep updating this list as we find out more.

The latest statement from AWS, from around 9.30am British time, reads: “ We can confirm significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region as well.

“During this time, customers may be unable to create or update Support Cases. Engineers were immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue, and fully understanding the root cause. We will continue to provide updates as we have more information to share, or by 2:00 AM. “

The update will come around 10am British time, as the 2am mentioned is PDT in America. We will be updating this article throughout the day.

Let me know if you have spotted other websites hit by the major issues this morning by email: [email protected] .