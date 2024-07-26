Troy Tempest was the pilot of submarine Stingray

Whatever happened to children’s TV? The woke/PC brigade has it in a strangled hold so no one under my age – bus pass and counting – knows how exciting it can be.

There was Timeslip, Time Tunnel, the Tomorrow People, the Feathered Serpent, the Lone Ranger, Captain Pugwash, the Filinstones and Top Cat.

Jackanory was good enough for us – we did not need self-righteous, self-indulgent, entitled and privilged ‘stars’ reading us bedtime stories.

As for Blue Peter – here’s one I did not watch earlier and that’s still going. Middle class, preachy and stuffy. Nuff said.

I loved Skippy, Lassie and Flipper – though even I understand how the use or misuse of animals is unacceptable. Sea creatures belong in the oceans – not aqua centres – and animals in the wild, not zoos.

This brings me to Stingray – the underwater adventure series from Gerry Anderson who also made Thunderbirds, Captain Scarlet, Fireball XL5 and Joe 90.

It was made under the title of Supermarionation – a fancy title for it used puppets – you can see the strings.

No matter – cos it was exciting, explosive and engaging. Its opening lines were: “Stand by for action. We’re about to launch Stingray.”

That was followed by “Anything can happen in the next half hour” –and it did. It premiered in 1964 and ran for 39 episodes. It has been re-run time and time again and can be seen on Talking Pictures TV.

There were kidnappings, missile attacks, poisonings, secret agents and alien beings who lived beneath the waves. They were called Aquaphibians and were led by King Titan. They were green and talked in a series of gurgles – like Bill and Ben.

There was also romantic intrigue and jealousy. This was grown-up television for children. Unlike CBeebies Hey Duggee, it taught you more than the 3Rs.

The good guys were Captain Troy Tempest – voiced by Don Mason – and looked like James Garner, of Rockford Files fame.

He worked for the World Aquanaut Security Patrol – WASP – which had a secret base in Marineville Towers – not unlike Tracy Island in Thunderbirds – and piloted WASP’s flagship submarine Stingray.

Commander Samuel Shore – voiced by Ray Barrett – head of Marineville. Paralysed from the waist down, he used a hoverchair to move about. Diversity alert.

Stingray’s navigator, hydrophone operator and Troy's best friend was ‘Phones’. His real name, George Lee Sheridan, is mentioned in the series' publicity material but never spoken on-screen.

My favourite was Marina – a young woman from under the sea who joins the Stingray crew. She was enslaved by King Titan of Titanica but defects to the WASP in the first episode and quickly becomes Troy’s love interest. She can breathe in or out of water and is mute like the rest of her race. Another diversity alert.

Lieutenant Atlanta Shore – voiced by James Bond’s Miss Moneypenny Lois Maxwell – Commander Shore's daughter, the assistant controller in Marineville Tower and Marina’s rival for Troy’s affections.

Stingray had two tunes – the opening sequence chanted Stingray, Stingray while Gary Miller sang: “Marina, Aqua Marina,What are these strange enchantments that start whenever you’re near?” as the show ended. It was pop music at its best with touches of Venus sung by Frankie Avalon.

Stingray tapped into the mystery of Atlantis – its every name linked to the ocean – it was clever, exciting and educational without banging its audience over the head with its message.