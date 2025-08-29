A ‘thorough investigation’ is ongoing after a teenager’s hair got caught in the free rollers of an amusement ride at a steam and craft show, causing ‘potentially life changing’ injuries.

Emergency services scrambled to the Netley Marsh Steam and Craft Show last month following a serious incident, which saw an 18-year-old seriously injured on the funhouse ride.

An 18-year-old has been hospitalised with 'potentially life changing injuries' after her hair got caught in a funfair ride at a popular steam show event. | Google

It was reported that the young woman fell on the free rollers while on the ride, resulting in the fire service having to be cut parts of the ride to safely extract her, sparking an investigation.

Health and Safety inspectors have today (August 29), provided an update saying they are ‘thoroughly investigating this serious incident to establish whether there have been any breaches of health and safety law.’

Nicola Pinckney, HSE principal inspector, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have photographs or videos which cover the upper left-hand side level of the Showtime funhouse that was at the Netley Marsh Steam and Craft Show, specifically in the free rollers area, taken between 6pm and 10.25pm on Saturday, July 26 to contact us. This material could assist our investigation.

“Once our investigation is complete, a decision will then be made on what further action will be taken.”

Anyone with photographic footage from the specified area and time period is asked to email HSE at [email protected] identifying in the email the location of the footage they hold and the time the footage was taken.