‘Urgent’ work has resulted in the closure of a vital community hub.

The hub features a sports hall, dance studio, meeting spaces, IT suite and a community cafe.

Somerstown Hub will be closed for essential maintenance work. | Google

A spokesperson for the Portsmouth City Council said: “We've temporarily closed the Somerstown Hub to carry out some important building maintenance.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience, and we are working hard to reopen the hub as soon as possible.”

People can continue to access housing office services by calling 023 9260 6300 or emailing [email protected] and patients who use the Portsdown Surgery, which operates from the Hub, will be seen at another site. The practice can be contacted on 023 92 009191.