'Urgent' maintenance work sees Somerstown Hub closed with no re-opening date provided
Somerstown Hub, located in Winston Churchill Avenue, is currently closed while ‘urgent maintenance work’ is completed at the site.
The hub features a sports hall, dance studio, meeting spaces, IT suite and a community cafe.
A spokesperson for the Portsmouth City Council said: “We've temporarily closed the Somerstown Hub to carry out some important building maintenance.
“We're sorry for any inconvenience, and we are working hard to reopen the hub as soon as possible.”
People can continue to access housing office services by calling 023 9260 6300 or emailing [email protected] and patients who use the Portsdown Surgery, which operates from the Hub, will be seen at another site. The practice can be contacted on 023 92 009191.
