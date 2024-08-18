Victorious Festival 2024: Comedy tent, Common stage and bar spotted at Victorious site

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2024, 09:41 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2024, 09:41 BST

Southsea Common is starting to look unrecognisable.

The countdown is officially on as we quickly approach Victorious Festival 2024 which will be taking place on August 23, 24 and 25. The musical extravaganza has got bigger and better over the years - and this year is no different.

With a mix of music, food, crafts and family entertainment, this annual event attracts people from up and down the country. The lineup consists of some incredible names including the likes of Fatboy Slim, Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent.

Recent pictures show that a bar has been spotted as well as the comedy tent, the Common stage and the Castle stage have all gone up at the site.

Tickets are still available on the Victorious Festival website page, click here for more information.

Here are 6 up-to-date pictures of the site:

With less than a week to go, the Victorious site is starting to take shape.

1. Victorious Festival Set up 2024

With less than a week to go, the Victorious site is starting to take shape. | Matthew Clark

Photo Sales
The Victorious site is starting to take shape with less than a week to go.

2. Victorious Festival Set up 2024

The Victorious site is starting to take shape with less than a week to go. | Matthew Clark

Photo Sales
The bar has been spotted at the Victorious set up site.

3. Victorious Festival Set up 2024

The bar has been spotted at the Victorious set up site. | Matthew Clark

Photo Sales
There is less than a week to go until the Victorious Festival fun kick starts.

4. Victorious Festival Set up 2024

There is less than a week to go until the Victorious Festival fun kick starts. | Matthew Clark

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Victorious Festival 2024FoodTicketsMusicLouis Tomlinson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.