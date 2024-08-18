The countdown is officially on as we quickly approach Victorious Festival 2024 which will be taking place on August 23, 24 and 25. The musical extravaganza has got bigger and better over the years - and this year is no different.

With a mix of music, food, crafts and family entertainment, this annual event attracts people from up and down the country. The lineup consists of some incredible names including the likes of Fatboy Slim, Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent.

Recent pictures show that a bar has been spotted as well as the comedy tent, the Common stage and the Castle stage have all gone up at the site.

Here are 6 up-to-date pictures of the site:

