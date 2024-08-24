Victorious Festival 2024: Harry Potter and Game of Thrones actress to perform with band
Natalia Tena is best known for playing Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter franchise and Osha in the HBO series Game of Thrones - but she is down in Southsea today (August 24) to perform with her band ‘Molotov Jukebox’. The actress and musician is the lead singer and accordionist of the six-piece band which performs contemporary world music.
Molotov Jukebox is due to be performing on the Seaside Stage tonight (August 24) between 8:20pm and 9:20pm where the band is expected to play songs including ‘Double Dare’.
The likes of Stephani B and Groove Armada DJ set will also be playing the Seaside Stage which has returned after taking a brief break last year while work on the sea defences was carried out.
