Victorious Festival 2024: Jubilation as huge teaser indicates special guest following McFly last year
This year, a star studded lineup of musicians and comedians including Fatboy Slim, Becky Hill, Jess Glyne, Wet Leg, Louis Tomlinson, Russell Howard and Frankie Boyle will be heading to Southsea.
The three-day event will take place on August 23, 24 and 25 on Southsea Common - and with a month to go until the action starts, the question on everyone’s minds is: ‘Will there be a special guest act?’ Last year, McFly surprised everyone by taking to Castle stage as a secret act on the Saturday afternoon - and it went down a treat.
The News previously wrote a peice speculating that there could be a special guest performance this year due to a lengthy gap between the first and second act on Saturday, August 24 on Castle Stage. Tors will be playing between 12:05pm and 12:35pm and the second act, Echobelly, will take to the stage between 2:05pm and 2:35pm.
Victorious has indicated that a special performance will be happening again this year following a Facebook post that was uploaded yesterday (July 20).
The Facebook post said: “McFly 's Secret Saturday set was SO much fun. Sing-a-longs, sunshine and synchronised guitar moves. Can't wait to see what happens this year.”
There is a lot of speculation surrounding who the mysterious special performance could be from with some people hoping for the likes of London Grammar or The 1975.
