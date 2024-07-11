Victorious Festival 2024: Will there be a special guest performance?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following last year’s successful surprise performance at Victorious Festival - everyone is wondering whether a special act will perform this year.

Last year, McFly took to Castle Stage, surprising thousands of people at the three day festival. A lot of people guessed that the popular boy band would be filling the slot of the surprise act as they were performing at other events nearby including Car Fest - but this year it remains a mystery.

The star- studded lineup will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent. The three day festival will take place on Friday, August 23, Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25.

There has not been any explicit reference to a special guest performance this year. Set times have been added to the Victorious Festival app and there is a lengthy gap between the first and second artist performing on Saturday, August 24 on Castle Stage.

Tors will be playing between 12:05pm and 12:35pm and the second act, Echobelly, will take to the stage between 2:05pm and 2:35pm. The gap could suggest that there will be a special performance - but the information is kept under wraps at the moment.