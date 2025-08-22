Victorious Festival 2025: Dazzling highlights from Friday - in 104 pictures

With performances from the likes of Wunderhorse, The Kaiser Chiefs, Queens of the Stone Age, Madness and Daniel Bedingfield, the first day of Victorious has been one for the books - setting a high bar for the remaining two days.
Dive into our gallery consisting of 104 marvellous pictures with Friday’s highlights:
1. Victorious Festival 2025: Kaiser Chiefs
The Kaiser Chiefs rocked the socks off the audience with their performance on Southsea Common on Friday, August 22, 2025.
Pictured is: Kaiser Chiefs performing on the Common Stage.
Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing
