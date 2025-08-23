The high energy performance set a high bar for the rest of the headliners this weekend as the audience danced and sung to their hearts content.
1. Victorious Festival 2025: Madness
Pictured: Madness wowing crowds with their performance on Castle Stage on Friday night.
Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
