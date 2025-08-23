Victorious Festival 2025: Iconic ska and pop band Madness electrifies crowds with stellar set - pictures

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 10:22 BST

The Castle Stages were buzzing with energy during the remarkable Madness set last night.

As the sun set over Southsea, the iconic ska and pop band, Madness, delivered an epic set with classics such as One Step Beyond getting the crowd in party mode.

The high energy performance set a high bar for the rest of the headliners this weekend as the audience danced and sung to their hearts content.

Follow our live blog for updates throughout the day.

Take a look at our fabulous gallery of Madness performing:

Pictured: Madness wowing crowds with their performance on Castle Stage on Friday night. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Victorious Festival 2025: Madness

Pictured: Madness wowing crowds with their performance on Castle Stage on Friday night. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Madness wowing crowds with their performance on Castle Stage on Friday night. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Victorious Festival : Madness

Pictured: Madness wowing crowds with their performance on Castle Stage on Friday night. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Madness wowing crowds with their performance on Castle Stage on Friday night. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Victorious Festival 2025 : Madness

Pictured: Madness wowing crowds with their performance on Castle Stage on Friday night. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Madness wowing crowds with their performance on Castle Stage on Friday night. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Victorious Festival 2025 : Madness

Pictured: Madness wowing crowds with their performance on Castle Stage on Friday night. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

