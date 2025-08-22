Victorious Festival 2025: Joel Dommett has crowds in stitches with hilarious set following major layout change

Following a major change in the layout this year, the comedy act, which took to the Common Stage, has gone down a treat.

Masked Singer presenter, Joel Dommett, drew in major crowds this afternoon with his comedy set, which took place between 4pm and 4.30pm.

This year, the comedy tent is no longer, with Victorious moving the acts to the main stage following a major increase in popularity over previous years.

Combined with his supporting comedian, Andrew Maxwell, the pair saw people in stitches with their hilarious one-liners.

Pictured: Crowds enjoying Joel Dommett's set on the Common Stage. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Crowds enjoying Joel Dommett performance on the Common Stage. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Crowds enjoying Joel Dommett performance on the Common Stage. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Crowds enjoying Joel Dommett performance on the Common Stage. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Crowds enjoying Joel Dommett performance on the Common Stage. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Related topics:Victorious FestivalHampshire
