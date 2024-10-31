Fire crews from more than 20 stations across Hampshire have spent the last few days dealing with a terrible blaze.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire in Salisbury Road, Ower, on October 28 at approximately 4pm. The blaze originally started in a campervan but it quickly spread to a nearby barn.

The fire grew further affecting a total of three barns containing 500 bales of hay and nearby roads were closed as a result of the smoke.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service wrote: “The incident has now been handed over to the farmer who will continue to treat the smouldering hay as a controlled burn, which is expected to last for a couple of days.

“The stop message came in at 7:43am on Wednesday (October 30) morning when the remaining HIWFRS vehicles began to leave the scene.”