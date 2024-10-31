WATCH: Horrendous Hampshire blaze spreads to three barns containing 500 bays of hale
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire in Salisbury Road, Ower, on October 28 at approximately 4pm. The blaze originally started in a campervan but it quickly spread to a nearby barn.
The fire grew further affecting a total of three barns containing 500 bales of hay and nearby roads were closed as a result of the smoke.
The crews were scaled down to three fire engines on Tuesday (October 29) and the fire service have remained at the site to dampen down the hay.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service wrote: “The incident has now been handed over to the farmer who will continue to treat the smouldering hay as a controlled burn, which is expected to last for a couple of days.
“The stop message came in at 7:43am on Wednesday (October 30) morning when the remaining HIWFRS vehicles began to leave the scene.”