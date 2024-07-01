Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southsea Common was awash with mixed emotions over the weekend as thousands of incredible people took part in the Race for Life.

The common was transformed into a sea of pink on Sunday (June 30) as people from across the South took part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. Despite the event being full of fun and laughter, there were a lot of emotions on the day as many people taking part were doing so on behalf of loved ones that have been impacted by cancer.

The News had a chance to speak to some of the people taking part including Matt who took part in the 10k race in memory of his sister. He said: “We’ve come to do Race for Life - I’ve not done it before so this is my first time doing it in Southsea. I’m fundraising for my sister, who died from breast cancer in 2007 - her name is Claire- and that’s why I’m here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than £320,000 has been raised for Cancer Research UK over the weekend on Southsea Common - vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

Claire Downie, from Cosham, had a special t-shirt made in memory of her husband as she took part in the 10k. Claire said: “My husband, Paul, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2016 and passed away five weeks later. I do as much as I can now to raise money to prevent other people going through what he did.”

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Hampshire, said: “We would like to say a huge thanks to everyone across Portsmouth and beyond for their support at this year’s Race for Life events, including those who take part, those who sponsor the participants, those who share their stories to inspire others and the volunteers that enable us to host our incredible events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad