Screams of excitement were heard on the school field of a primary school in Paulsgrove as pupils welcomed a famous face.

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, was welcomed with open arms at St Paul's Catholic Primary School yesterday (May 15). He arrived at the school and got the entire study body involved in a group workout as well as a q&a session about how he rose to fitness stardom. The Body Coach is predominantly known for his daily exercise videos uploaded to Youtube during the Covid-19 lockdown in order to ensure that everyone stayed fit and healthy. Live workout videos and shout outs saw him quickly become one of the most prominant fitness gurus in the UK.

Joe Wicks said: “I love exercise, I love social media and I love cooking so I basically just combined all of the things I love and, regardless of what anyone else thought, I just kept doing it over and over again and eventually people were listening.

“It took a long time, you can’t just get success, no one in the world can get success just like that - it’s impossible. You’ve got to really work for the first few years to build it up and then you get to a point where you start to get momentum.”