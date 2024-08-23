WATCH: Louis Tomlinson stuns crowds with epic set at Victorious Festival 2024

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 19:00 BST
Louis Tomlinson has stunned people with his wonderful performance at Victorious Festival.

The former One Direction singer has been welcomed by the crowds at Victorious Festival - and his set was extremely well received.

Louis announced that this performance was his first UK festival set - and fans went wild for his music. He also threw in two One Direction songs.

