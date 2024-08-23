WATCH: Louis Tomlinson stuns crowds with epic set at Victorious Festival 2024
Louis Tomlinson has stunned people with his wonderful performance at Victorious Festival.
The former One Direction singer has been welcomed by the crowds at Victorious Festival - and his set was extremely well received.
Louis announced that this performance was his first UK festival set - and fans went wild for his music. He also threw in two One Direction songs.
