The Hilsea Lido project is making waves with locals as takes a major step closer to opening.

We visited the Hilsea Lido site to get a look at the progress being made - and it looks sensational as it starts to take shape.

The outdoor pool will welcome new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

The project, which is costing millions, is being funded by the Levelling Up Fund and it is a hot topic with locals who are highly anticipating the opening this autumn.

This week, a huge tent is due to be put over the swimming pool to protect it from the elements while the rendering is completed. The construction of the tent is a major milestone for the project which is due to be completed by early autumn of this year.