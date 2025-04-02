WATCH: Multi-million pound Hilsea Lido project makes a splash as it nears major milestone
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We visited the Hilsea Lido site to get a look at the progress being made - and it looks sensational as it starts to take shape.
The outdoor pool will welcome new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.
The project, which is costing millions, is being funded by the Levelling Up Fund and it is a hot topic with locals who are highly anticipating the opening this autumn.
This week, a huge tent is due to be put over the swimming pool to protect it from the elements while the rendering is completed. The construction of the tent is a major milestone for the project which is due to be completed by early autumn of this year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.