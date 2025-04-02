The multi-million pound regeneration project is being completed to restore Hilsea Lido to its former glory when it first opened almost 90 years ago.

The regeneration project, which is being funded by the Levelling Up Fund, is nearing a major milestone this week with a huge tent due to cover the pool for rendering.

The outdoor pool will welcome new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

Gareth Walters, team lead senior site manager for Beard, said: “It is my first pool, I have been in the construction industry for over 20 years and my usual work projects are schools, army barracks - I’ve never done a swimming pool and it has been interesting to say the least.

“It is really nice to see the interest from members of the public. Every day in the car park people will say they used to swim here and I even had an elderly gentleman say he used lifeguard here - it’s nice that everyone is interested.”

The upgraded pool could miss the anticipated summer opening and it is now expected to open early autumn of this year - but the project has made significant progress with successful pool testing being completed. The porto cabins have also been installed, the plantation room is almost complete and the flower beds have been marked out.

