I visited Hilsea Lido's £7m outdoor pool revamp as it nears major milestone - and the site looks incredible

I visited the Hilsea Lido site as it nears a major milestone - and it is wonderful to see the site taking shape.

The multi-million pound regeneration project is being completed to restore Hilsea Lido to its former glory when it first opened almost 90 years ago.

The regeneration project, which is being funded by the Levelling Up Fund, is nearing a major milestone this week with a huge tent due to cover the pool for rendering.

The outdoor pool will welcome new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

Gareth Walters, team lead senior site manager for Beard, said: “It is my first pool, I have been in the construction industry for over 20 years and my usual work projects are schools, army barracks - I’ve never done a swimming pool and it has been interesting to say the least.

“It is really nice to see the interest from members of the public. Every day in the car park people will say they used to swim here and I even had an elderly gentleman say he used lifeguard here - it’s nice that everyone is interested.”

The upgraded pool could miss the anticipated summer opening and it is now expected to open early autumn of this year - but the project has made significant progress with successful pool testing being completed. The porto cabins have also been installed, the plantation room is almost complete and the flower beds have been marked out.

For more information about the Hilsea Lido Project, click here.

This drone footage has captured the incredible progress that has been made at the Hilsea Lido project. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Hilsea Lido Regeneration

This drone footage has captured the incredible progress that has been made at the Hilsea Lido project. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Hilsea Lido looks incredible as it undergoes a multi-million pound project. Picture: Millie Leeming

Hilsea Lido Regeneration

The Hilsea Lido looks incredible as it undergoes a multi-million pound project. Picture: Millie Leeming

The multi-million pound Hilsea Lido regeneration project ihas made great progress as it nears completion which is due for autumn.

Hilsea Lido Regeneration

The multi-million pound Hilsea Lido regeneration project ihas made great progress as it nears completion which is due for autumn.

Hilsea Lido is undergoing a major regeneration to restore it to its former glory. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Hilsea Lido Regeneration

Hilsea Lido is undergoing a major regeneration to restore it to its former glory. Picture: Habibur Rahman

