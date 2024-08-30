WATCH: Multi-million pound Virgin Voyages Resilient Lady comes with casino and tattoo studio
Virgin Voyages has officially welcomed Lady Resilient to its fleet of luxurious cruise ships – and the city has been fortunate enough to see her in action not once – but twice so far this month. The Virgin Voyages brand launched in 2021 at the Portsmouth International Port as it welcomed its first cruise ship, Scarlet Lady.
Resilient Lady has joined Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady and she has caused quite a stir in the city. She initially arrived in Portsmouth on August 23 before setting off for Amsterdam for four nights. On her departure, she made a splash as she sailed past Victorious Festival with the word ‘Pompey’ lit up on her side.
She has since made a quick stop off back in the city before heading on another adventure to Zeebrugge– she departed on August 27 but will return once more.
Shane Riley, vice president of UK and International Sales at Virgin Voyages, said: “We’re back in British waters once again, this time with a variety of short cultural stints and sunny adventure sailings to help Sailors escape the British weather. We first set sail from Portsmouth on our maiden voyage back in 2021, so we’re delighted to return this September and October.”
The cruise is kitted out with a huge range of sights to see including a casino, a theatre, a swimming pool, a tattoo studio and multiple food and drink venues to indulge in.
