Have you ever wondered what it’s like on a cruise? Look no further because we have got a video tour of a brand new ship.

Resilient Lady has joined Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady and she has caused quite a stir in the city. She initially arrived in Portsmouth on August 23 before setting off for Amsterdam for four nights. On her departure, she made a splash as she sailed past Victorious Festival with the word ‘Pompey’ lit up on her side.

She has since made a quick stop off back in the city before heading on another adventure to Zeebrugge– she departed on August 27 but will return once more.

Shane Riley, vice president of UK and International Sales at Virgin Voyages, said: “We’re back in British waters once again, this time with a variety of short cultural stints and sunny adventure sailings to help Sailors escape the British weather. We first set sail from Portsmouth on our maiden voyage back in 2021, so we’re delighted to return this September and October.”