Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady cruise ship returning to Portsmouth - find out when
Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady is returning to Portsmouth on Tuesday, August 27, just days after it looked resplendent entering and leaving the city on Friday, August 23. The ship created an iconic picture when last in these waters as it sailed past during Fat Boy Slims set at Victorious Festival lit up with a message of ‘Pompey’ with love hearts either side.
If you missed out on catching a glimpse of the cruise ship on Friday, fear not, it will sailing in and out of the city again. However, if you want to see it arrive you may need to set an early alarm.
The Resilient Lady is set to sail in and out of Portsmouth at the following times (these are approximate times and may be subject to change):
Tuesday, August 27:
- Arriving: 6.30am
- Departing: 6.15pm
The 912ft ship was a sight to see on Friday with its huge frame sailing past the Spinnaker Tower and the Round Tower. This is the ships inaugural UK season where it be taking travellers on trips to Belgium, Netherlands, France, Spain and Morocco.
The Resilient Lady has a number of amenities including a spa, restaurants, bars, live performance area, nightclub, casino, private karaoke bar, champagne lounge, swimming pool, aquatics bar, market style food hall, sports area, VIP rooftop bar, jogging track, fitness area and much more.
