Published 3rd Nov 2024, 11:54 BST
The atmosphere at Guildhall was incredible as the annual Oktoberfest welcomed hundreds.

The event, which took place on Saturday, November 2, went off without a glitch as people enjoyed a day of live music.

The scenes at The Guildhall this year were superb as everyone turned out dressed in their finest lederhosen outfits perfect for the occasion.

Food including bratwurst and pretzels were up for grabs and there was a range of drinks including cider, prosecco, spirits and wine. As well as entertainment from Oompah bands performing their blend of ‘oompop’, support bands and DJs also performed across the two sessions.

The day was split into two sessions, one in the afternoon and one in the evening.

The News attended the afternoon session and captured some incredible moments from the event. Click here to see the pictures.

