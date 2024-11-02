People have been left gobsmacked after a couple have completely transformed their home into a haunted maze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave and Louise Whitfield are known for their incredible Halloween maze at their home in Thurbern Road – and this year was no different as the couple pulled out all of the stops for a spooktacular evening on Halloween (October 31).

The pair started decorating their home seven years ago after hosting a get together which spiralled out of control and their home became the place to go on Halloween.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple expected a thousand people to turn out for their haunted maze and people have had a spectacular response. The News posted some pictures of the house on its social media and it went down a treat.

Marie Harris wrote: “We came in and it was brilliant! The efforts were next to none. And I don't even like Halloween! Me and the kids loved it. Thank you for making their night.”