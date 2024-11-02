WATCH: Portsmouth home astounds trick or treaters as it transformed into Halloween maze

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 14:38 BST
People have been left gobsmacked after a couple have completely transformed their home into a haunted maze.

Dave and Louise Whitfield are known for their incredible Halloween maze at their home in Thurbern Road – and this year was no different as the couple pulled out all of the stops for a spooktacular evening on Halloween (October 31).

The pair started decorating their home seven years ago after hosting a get together which spiralled out of control and their home became the place to go on Halloween.

The couple expected a thousand people to turn out for their haunted maze and people have had a spectacular response. The News posted some pictures of the house on its social media and it went down a treat.

Karly Betts wrote: “This was so amazing !! genuine jumpscares the whole way round.”

Marie Harris wrote: “We came in and it was brilliant! The efforts were next to none. And I don't even like Halloween! Me and the kids loved it. Thank you for making their night.”

Carol Harris wrote: “It's an amazing walk around , gets better every year.”

