WATCH: Portsmouth home astounds trick or treaters as it transformed into Halloween maze
Dave and Louise Whitfield are known for their incredible Halloween maze at their home in Thurbern Road – and this year was no different as the couple pulled out all of the stops for a spooktacular evening on Halloween (October 31).
The pair started decorating their home seven years ago after hosting a get together which spiralled out of control and their home became the place to go on Halloween.
The couple expected a thousand people to turn out for their haunted maze and people have had a spectacular response. The News posted some pictures of the house on its social media and it went down a treat.
Marie Harris wrote: “We came in and it was brilliant! The efforts were next to none. And I don't even like Halloween! Me and the kids loved it. Thank you for making their night.”