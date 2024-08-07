Water sample taken at Hilsea Splash Pool following numerous reports of sickness

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 09:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A popular family splash pool has been closed since last week following numerous reports of sickness.

The Hilsea Splash Pool closed its doors on Friday, August 2 so that tests could be completed to ensure that the chlorine levels were correct at the site. The closure comes following reports on social media that some visitors had experienced sickness after attending the splash pool.

On the day of the closure a Portsmouth City Council Facebook post said: “We test chlorine levels daily and everything shows the pool is fine to open, but we're aware of reports on social media of illness following a visit to the splash pool. So it has been closed purely as a precaution to allow us to do more tests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We're sorry it's closed today and if the tests show everything is still fine, the splash pool will reopen tomorrow.”

Pictured is The Jubilee splash pool in Hilsea.Pictured is The Jubilee splash pool in Hilsea.
Pictured is The Jubilee splash pool in Hilsea.

A few hours after the post, the council posted an update to confirm that, despite the results of the chlorine test showed that the pool was ‘fine’, the site would remain closed for further tests.

The splash pool has remained closed since Friday so that more tests can be completed and the council has confirmed that a water sample was taken at the start of the week as a precautionary measure. A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council said: “A water sample was taken Monday and we are expecting the results shortly, if the result is clear then the pool will re-open.”

For more information about the Hilsea Splash Pool, click here.

Related topics:Portsmouth City CouncilCouncilFacebookSocial media

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice