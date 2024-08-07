Water sample taken at Hilsea Splash Pool following numerous reports of sickness
The Hilsea Splash Pool closed its doors on Friday, August 2 so that tests could be completed to ensure that the chlorine levels were correct at the site. The closure comes following reports on social media that some visitors had experienced sickness after attending the splash pool.
On the day of the closure a Portsmouth City Council Facebook post said: “We test chlorine levels daily and everything shows the pool is fine to open, but we're aware of reports on social media of illness following a visit to the splash pool. So it has been closed purely as a precaution to allow us to do more tests.
“We're sorry it's closed today and if the tests show everything is still fine, the splash pool will reopen tomorrow.”
A few hours after the post, the council posted an update to confirm that, despite the results of the chlorine test showed that the pool was ‘fine’, the site would remain closed for further tests.
The splash pool has remained closed since Friday so that more tests can be completed and the council has confirmed that a water sample was taken at the start of the week as a precautionary measure. A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council said: “A water sample was taken Monday and we are expecting the results shortly, if the result is clear then the pool will re-open.”
