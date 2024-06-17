Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cherished ice cream man has seen unimaginable support after he was involved in a hit and run which resulted in his van being written off.

The collision took place early last week and it involved a vehicle which was driving in excess of 80mph down the residential road. The car crashed into Joe’s ice cream van, while he was in it, which caused him to smash into a wall. The ‘bunch of idiots’ who were driving the car ran away which means that the insurance claim is proving extremely difficult.

A loyal customer of Joe’s found out about the collision and decided to create a fundraiser so that the 75-year-old can have some money whilst he decides whether to retire or buy a new van. Kerry Ashman started the fundraiser with the hope of raising £500 but since the previous story was released, the GoFundMe has soared with £2,206 in the pot.

A beloved ice cream man has had to stop working in the Waterlooville area after a car, speeding through a residential area, crashed into him. A fundraiser has been launched to help him. | Contributed

One comment on The News’ previous story said: “We love Joe, we’ve had other vans round here but my boys won’t get theirs from anyone else.”

Joe’s daughter, Emma also commented, she said: “The cost to actually buy and do another van is extortionate, and the money he's put into it over the years has just gone in a matter of seconds. My dad had a heart attack a few years ago and we almost lost him, this was his way of keeping himself busy and being out and about doing something he loved after almost losing his life. He's not even aware that these amazing lovely people have done this for him, he's not one to ask or take any help at all what so ever.

“Thankyou to the lovely people that have shown my dad love and support, it genuinely has helped and meant so much to us at such a very difficult and stressful/sad week.”