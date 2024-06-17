Waterlooville residents rally to support treasured ice cream man after van written off in horrible crash
Last week, The News reported about a collision in Stakes Road, Waterlooville, which resulted in a ‘legendary’ ice cream man losing his business after his van was written off. Joe Guiseppe has run his ice cream business for the past few decades and locals have referred to him as a ‘legend’.
The collision took place early last week and it involved a vehicle which was driving in excess of 80mph down the residential road. The car crashed into Joe’s ice cream van, while he was in it, which caused him to smash into a wall. The ‘bunch of idiots’ who were driving the car ran away which means that the insurance claim is proving extremely difficult.
A loyal customer of Joe’s found out about the collision and decided to create a fundraiser so that the 75-year-old can have some money whilst he decides whether to retire or buy a new van. Kerry Ashman started the fundraiser with the hope of raising £500 but since the previous story was released, the GoFundMe has soared with £2,206 in the pot.
One comment on The News’ previous story said: “We love Joe, we’ve had other vans round here but my boys won’t get theirs from anyone else.”
Another person said: “I now live in Bordon but will happily drive down and give £50 to get this man back on the road - this was part of our growing up - wonderful man - Great ice cream.”
Joe’s daughter, Emma also commented, she said: “The cost to actually buy and do another van is extortionate, and the money he's put into it over the years has just gone in a matter of seconds. My dad had a heart attack a few years ago and we almost lost him, this was his way of keeping himself busy and being out and about doing something he loved after almost losing his life. He's not even aware that these amazing lovely people have done this for him, he's not one to ask or take any help at all what so ever.
“Thankyou to the lovely people that have shown my dad love and support, it genuinely has helped and meant so much to us at such a very difficult and stressful/sad week.”
The fundraiser has shown how valued Joe is to the Waterlooville community and how he has been part of people’s upbringing. Kerry has known Joe since she was 12-years-old and she would take her son to his ice cream van before the collision. She said that ‘he is just so lovely, he is such a legend. Everyone loves him. I am 49 and he was my ice cream man when I was 12.”
