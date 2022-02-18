A red weather warning was in place earlier – and 70mph winds were forecast to hit the city.
Trees were knocked down, lampposts pulled down and walls ripped down.
MORE: Watch spectacular moment that a rainbow formed in Southsea during the storm, The horrifying moment a storm chaser faced down Eunice in Old Portsmouth
An amber weather warning remains in place for much of the evening.
Disruption continues to be caused as a result of the storm.
We have pulled together a gallery of pictures that capture the scale of the chaos caused by Eunice.
See them below – make sure to click through all the pages!