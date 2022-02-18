Storm Eunice in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Storm Eunice: 13 pictures that capture scale of chaos caused by 70mph winds in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH was battered by Storm Eunice throughout the day.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:45 pm

A red weather warning was in place earlier – and 70mph winds were forecast to hit the city.

Trees were knocked down, lampposts pulled down and walls ripped down.

MORE: Watch spectacular moment that a rainbow formed in Southsea during the storm, The horrifying moment a storm chaser faced down Eunice in Old Portsmouth

An amber weather warning remains in place for much of the evening.

Disruption continues to be caused as a result of the storm.

We have pulled together a gallery of pictures that capture the scale of the chaos caused by Eunice.

See them below – make sure to click through all the pages!

1. Storm Eunice

Rainbow formed during Storm Eunice in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. Storm Eunice

Southsea Seafront saw large waves crashing against the sea walls. Photos by Alex Shute

Photo: Alex Shute

4. Storm Eunice

Southsea Seafront saw large waves crashing against the sea walls. Photos by Alex Shute

Photo: Alex Shute

