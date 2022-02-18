A red weather warning was in place earlier – and 70mph winds were forecast to hit the city.

Trees were knocked down, lampposts pulled down and walls ripped down.

An amber weather warning remains in place for much of the evening.

Disruption continues to be caused as a result of the storm.

We have pulled together a gallery of pictures that capture the scale of the chaos caused by Eunice.

See them below – make sure to click through all the pages!

