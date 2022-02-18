Storm Eunice: The horrifying moment a storm chaser faced down Eunice in Old Portsmouth
STORM Eunice battered Portsmouth with gale force winds throughout the day.
A trail of devastation was left in its wake across the city.
Parts of Southsea along the seafront were flooded as huge waves crashed onto land.
Trees were uprooted, a lamppost was knocked down and walls were pulled down by the winds.
A red weather warning was in place for much of the day and residents were advised to ‘avoid’ the seafront.
However that didn’t stop some storm chasers from heading down to Old Portsmouth.
One man was pictured facing down the waves as they crashed towards the Square Tower.
In other photos a man was caught trying to snap a selfie with the weather.
The scenes unfolded at the height of Storm Eunice’s fury this morning, when winds reached speeds of 70mph.