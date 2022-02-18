A trail of devastation was left in its wake across the city.

Parts of Southsea along the seafront were flooded as huge waves crashed onto land.

Storm chaser faces down Eunice in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Alex Shute

Trees were uprooted, a lamppost was knocked down and walls were pulled down by the winds.

A red weather warning was in place for much of the day and residents were advised to ‘avoid’ the seafront.

However that didn’t stop some storm chasers from heading down to Old Portsmouth.

Man takes selfie during Storm Eunice in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Alex Shute

One man was pictured facing down the waves as they crashed towards the Square Tower.

In other photos a man was caught trying to snap a selfie with the weather.

The scenes unfolded at the height of Storm Eunice’s fury this morning, when winds reached speeds of 70mph.

