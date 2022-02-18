Huge waves crashed onto the shore earlier as Storm Eunice brought gale force winds.

The seafront was flooded and even parts of Southsea Common.

Waves even reached over the top of the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth.

A rainbow forms in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

But while the storm brought disruption there was one spectacular side-effect of Eunice.

A video taken by The News’ Habibur Rahman captured the moment when a rainbow formed in Southsea.

We shared the video on social media and it has proved to be a huge hit!

One person wrote: ‘Amazing.’

A ferry full of passengers was stranded in The Solent during the storm but has successfully landed in Portsmouth.

Trains continue to be disrupted due to the weather.

