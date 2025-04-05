Photographer Millie Leeming captured these scenes in Southsea as yesterday’s temperatures ensured it was the hottest day of the year so far.
Temperatures today (Saturday, April 5) are expected to hit 18 degrees in Portsmouth and 19 degrees further inland, with more sunshine planned all through next week - the first of the two-week Easter break for schools.
See Millie’s sensational spring scenes here:
