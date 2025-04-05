14 sensational spring scenes from Portsmouth as Easter temperatures rise

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 5th Apr 2025, 11:27 BST

Sensational spring scenes have been captured in the city as sunshine continues to shine on our city as we go into the Easter holidays.

Photographer Millie Leeming captured these scenes in Southsea as yesterday’s temperatures ensured it was the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures today (Saturday, April 5) are expected to hit 18 degrees in Portsmouth and 19 degrees further inland, with more sunshine planned all through next week - the first of the two-week Easter break for schools.

See Millie’s sensational spring scenes here:

South Parade Pier: Picture: Millie Leeming

1. Sensational spring scenes

South Parade Pier: Picture: Millie Leeming | Millie Leeming

Old Curtain Moat. Picture Millie Leeming

2. Sensational Spring scenes

Old Curtain Moat. Picture Millie Leeming | Millie Leeming

Flowers bloom in the Rock Garden. Picture Millie Leeming

3. Sensational spring scenes

Flowers bloom in the Rock Garden. Picture Millie Leeming | Millie Leeming Photo: Millie Leeming

The band stand in the sunshine. Picture: Millie Leeming

4. Sensational spring scenes

The band stand in the sunshine. Picture: Millie Leeming | Millie Leeming

