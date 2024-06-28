After weeks of patchy weather – outbreaks of sunshine with rain showers mixed in – spells of uninterrupted warmer weather are finally scheduled for the Portsmouth area.
NOW READ: Man admits to murder of Levi Kent
Old Portsmouth and Southsea seafront has been packed with people in recent days having ice creams, lounging on the beach and splashing in the sea. Temperatures reached the high 20sC across several days, peaking at 27C.
One of the most noticeable sites was Horatio the Hungarian Vizsla, a paddle boarding pooch who joined owner Jason West out in the sea. The Met Office predicts temperatures to stay in the low 20sC on Saturday – peaking at 21C – with long interrupted periods of sunshine. The forecaster predicts cloudier skies on Sunday, with similar temperatures. Here are 40 pictures from the summer so far.
The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].