40 glorious pictures of people and pets enjoying sunshine in Portsmouth as summer weather sets in

By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Jun 2024, 10:10 BST
Summer has returned to Portsmouth and its residents have been making the most of it.

After weeks of patchy weather – outbreaks of sunshine with rain showers mixed in – spells of uninterrupted warmer weather are finally scheduled for the Portsmouth area.

Old Portsmouth and Southsea seafront has been packed with people in recent days having ice creams, lounging on the beach and splashing in the sea. Temperatures reached the high 20sC across several days, peaking at 27C.

One of the most noticeable sites was Horatio the Hungarian Vizsla, a paddle boarding pooch who joined owner Jason West out in the sea. The Met Office predicts temperatures to stay in the low 20sC on Saturday – peaking at 21C – with long interrupted periods of sunshine. The forecaster predicts cloudier skies on Sunday, with similar temperatures. Here are 40 pictures from the summer so far.

Thomas Clegg, 4, with his parents Richard and Mellony Clegg on a sunny Saturday morning in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250524-06)

1. Portsmouth Summer

Thomas Clegg, 4, with his parents Richard and Mellony Clegg on a sunny Saturday morning in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250524-06)Photo: Chris Moorhouse

People out and about in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (250624-4881)

2. Portsmouth Summer

People out and about in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (250624-4881)Photo: Sarah Standing

Amy Silvester and Barney, Old Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250524-04)

3. Portsmouth Summer

Amy Silvester and Barney, Old Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250524-04)Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Salute to the sun at the Live at the Bandstand music event, Castle Field, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250524-19)

4. Portsmouth Summer

Salute to the sun at the Live at the Bandstand music event, Castle Field, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250524-19)Photo: Chris Moorhouse

