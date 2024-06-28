After weeks of patchy weather – outbreaks of sunshine with rain showers mixed in – spells of uninterrupted warmer weather are finally scheduled for the Portsmouth area.

Old Portsmouth and Southsea seafront has been packed with people in recent days having ice creams, lounging on the beach and splashing in the sea. Temperatures reached the high 20sC across several days, peaking at 27C.

One of the most noticeable sites was Horatio the Hungarian Vizsla, a paddle boarding pooch who joined owner Jason West out in the sea. The Met Office predicts temperatures to stay in the low 20sC on Saturday – peaking at 21C – with long interrupted periods of sunshine. The forecaster predicts cloudier skies on Sunday, with similar temperatures. Here are 40 pictures from the summer so far.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section

1 . Portsmouth Summer Thomas Clegg, 4, with his parents Richard and Mellony Clegg on a sunny Saturday morning in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250524-06)

2 . Portsmouth Summer People out and about in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (250624-4881)

3 . Portsmouth Summer Amy Silvester and Barney, Old Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250524-04)

4 . Portsmouth Summer Salute to the sun at the Live at the Bandstand music event, Castle Field, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250524-19)