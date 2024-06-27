Man admits to murder of Levi Kent in Gosport as killer's brother goes on trial
Levi, 22, was stabbed in his car in Nobes Avenue by Tommy West, 18, before escaping and being chased into Keyes Road, Bridgemary, where he was stabbed in a frenzied attack around 2.30am on November 24 last year. Levi was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Tommy West, of Fisgard Road in Gosport, has admitted charges of murder, robbery and possession of a blade. His half-brother Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport, was charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. He denies the charges with the trial at Portsmouth Crown Court now underway.
Prosecutor Nicholas Haggan KC said the brothers planned the robbery on Levi and armed themselves with knives after he rejected a request to defer payment for cocaine which he was dealing. The brothers arranged to meet Levi behind shops in Nobes Avenue before carrying out the attack, the court was told.
Gosport men Peter West, 42, of Fisgard Road, and Michael Figgins, 64, of St Ann's Crescent, are also on trial, with each charged with two counts of assisting an offender.
Meanwhile, others were also charged. These include the brothers’ mother Joanne West, 45, of no fixed address, who was charged with two counts of assisting an offender.
Sarah Flynn, 36, of James Close in Gosport, was charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Liam Savage, 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport, was also charged with two counts of assisting an offender.
Despite the trial having only just got under way on Wednesday, it had to be adjourned on Thursday morning after Aiden West was unwell in the night and failed to attend court.
Judge Michael Bowes KC agreed to adjourn the trial until Friday, and told jurors: “Unfortunately Aiden West is not well and we have to adjourn the case.”
The trial is estimated to last between four to six weeks.
