Man admits to murder of Levi Kent in Gosport as killer's brother goes on trial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has admitted to the murder of Levi Kent in Gosport while the killer’s brother has denied the charge - with the trial now having started.

Levi Kent | Hants police

Levi, 22, was stabbed in his car in Nobes Avenue by Tommy West, 18, before escaping and being chased into Keyes Road, Bridgemary, where he was stabbed in a frenzied attack around 2.30am on November 24 last year. Levi was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy West, of Fisgard Road in Gosport, has admitted charges of murder, robbery and possession of a blade. His half-brother Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport, was charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. He denies the charges with the trial at Portsmouth Crown Court now underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Nicholas Haggan KC said the brothers planned the robbery on Levi and armed themselves with knives after he rejected a request to defer payment for cocaine which he was dealing. The brothers arranged to meet Levi behind shops in Nobes Avenue before carrying out the attack, the court was told.

Gosport men Peter West, 42, of Fisgard Road, and Michael Figgins, 64, of St Ann's Crescent, are also on trial, with each charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

Meanwhile, others were also charged. These include the brothers’ mother Joanne West, 45, of no fixed address, who was charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

Sarah Flynn, 36, of James Close in Gosport, was charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Liam Savage, 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport, was also charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funeral of Levi Kent took place on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at St John's Church in Forton Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (211223-3970)

Despite the trial having only just got under way on Wednesday, it had to be adjourned on Thursday morning after Aiden West was unwell in the night and failed to attend court.

Judge Michael Bowes KC agreed to adjourn the trial until Friday, and told jurors: “Unfortunately Aiden West is not well and we have to adjourn the case.”

The trial is estimated to last between four to six weeks.