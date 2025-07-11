Amber heat alert issued across South East as temperatures soar this weekend
The heat health alert will be in place from 12pm today (July 11) until 9am on July 14 with highs of 25 degrees in Portsmouth. It has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as they warn people of the potential threats of the weather.
The alert says that ‘significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures’ including a rise in deaths amongst those over the age of 65 with health conditions.
During the alert, the Met Office has said: “Feeling increasingly hot, with light winds for most. Coastal districts will be a little less hot, and eastern areas carry a small chance of seeing some low cloud arrive later in the day.”
