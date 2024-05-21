Watch more of our videos on Shots!

May half term is just around the corner - here is what the weather has in store for the bank holiday weekend and beyond.

This bank holiday weekend, starting on Saturday, May 25, marks the start of the half term holidays running from Monday, May 27 until Friday, May 31.

The Met Office has forecast generally sunny weather for the weekend. According to the forecaster, Saturday will be “sunny changing to cloudy by early evening”, with temperatures between 16° and 14°; Sunday will be “cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime” with temperatures between 17° and 12°. The bank holiday Monday is set to be “sunny”, with temperatures ranging from 18° to 12°.

This comes after a considerably wetter outlook for tomorrow (May 22). In its predication for London and the South East, the forecaster states: “Rather cloudy start with some brighter or sunny intervals. Perhaps the odd early shower, but mostly dry until the afternoon. Increasing chance of isolated heavy showers by the afternoon, these perhaps thundery and with hail. Maximum temperature 20 °C.” BBC weather also predicts “thundery showers”.

Half term weather

Here is the Met Office’s general UK long range forecast for Saturday, May 25 to Monday, June 3: “Over the bank holiday weekend a band of rain likely to arrive from the west, reaching Northern Ireland on Saturday and becoming weaker as it moves east across the rest of the UK, It is also likely to become more showery in nature with scattered showers also following. Into the new week, once these showers have cleared, more settled conditions more likely for most, though rain may threaten north-western areas whilst some southern or eastern areas occasionally less settled with showers which could be heavy and thundery though there will be some sunshine between them, the best of this in south-western parts. Temperatures are likely to be a little above average, but some large spatial differences are likely.”

According to BBC Weather, Saturday will be “sunny and a gentle breeze” with temperatures between 17° and 12°, Sunday will be characterised by “light rain and a gentle breeze” with temperatures between 17° and 11° and Monday will have “sunny intervals with a gentle breeze”, ranging between 18° and 11°.