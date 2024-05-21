Large crowds gathered in the sunshine to race and sell horses, as well as socialising, enjoying fairground rides and shopping from an array of market stalls.
The historic event has brought travelling people to the area for almost 800 years but has increasingly attracted attention from local people who come to enjoy the spectacle. Wickham Square closed for the event at 12pm, on Sunday, May 19 and will re-open on Tuesday, May 21 at 10am.
Here are 40 photos of families, horses and traders at this year’s Wickham Horse Fair:
1. Wickham Horse Fair 2024
The annual Wickham Horse Fair took place on Monday, May 20, 2024, in The Square, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing (200524-9082) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Wickham Horse Fair 2024
The annual Wickham Horse Fair took place on Monday, May 20, 2024, in The Square, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Wickham Horse Fair 2024
The annual Wickham Horse Fair took place on Monday, May 20, 2024, in The Square, Wickham. Pictured is: Jake from Stamshaw with his horse for sale. Picture: Sarah Standing (200524-9101) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Wickham Horse Fair 2024
The annual Wickham Horse Fair took place on Monday, May 20, 2024, in The Square, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing (200524-9143) Photo: Sarah Standing
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.