Sunshine and dry spells are set to return over the bank holiday weekend and into half term across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area.

Sudden downpours this afternoon (May 21) followed the recent spring sunshine which brought with it higher than average temperatures earlier this month.

But dry spells are set to return from tomorrow (May 22) with sunshine changing to cloudy by early evening with temperatures reaching at 16 degrees, and then rising to 19 degrees on Sunday (May 26) and remaining dry next week according to the Met Office.