Easter weather: Early Met Office forecast predicting 'warm' weather for Hampshire and the south over bank holiday
FORECASTERS are predicting ‘above average’ temperatures for over the Easter weekend.
The Met Office has issued its long-range forecast through to April 23.
For the south, which includes Portsmouth and Hampshire, conditions are expected to be settled after Thursday.
The Met Office says on its website: ‘Some rain may occasionally spread into parts in the southeast at first but it is likely to turn dry and become generally much more settled, though perhaps rather cloudy, in the south, with lighter winds through to the end of this period.
‘Temperatures are expected to be above average, and warm at times for the south.’
According to the latest forecast it will be cloudy in Portsmouth on Good Friday with highs of 14C and lows of 7C.
But the Met Office is predicting sunny weather on April 16 in the city and temperatures could reach highs of 15C.
We will update you on the Easter forecast in the coming days.