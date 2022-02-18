Storm Eunice: When will it hit Portsmouth and Hampshire, how strong will the winds get, is a rare warning in place and what weather can you expect?

STORM Eunice is set to bring ‘dangerous’ weather in the coming hours.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 18th February 2022, 7:30 am

A red weather warning has been issued for Portsmouth and southern Hampshire from 10am to 3pm.

It is on top of the amber weather warning that has been issued from 5am to 9pm.

The Met Office warns that there is a ‘danger to life'.

Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, is closed after Storm Barra. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 071221-12)

It is feared that the storm could cause damage to properties, power cuts and travel disruption.

But when will the winds be strongest and where?

Here’s everything we know so far:

When will Storm Eunice hit Portsmouth and Hampshire?

The amber weather warning is in place from 3am, while the red weather warning is in place from 10am to 3pm.

SEE ALSO: Seafront roads and flood gates set to close as Portsmouth braces for Storm Eunice with 'danger to life' warning

However it is expected that the storm will start out in the south west before moving across the rest of the south coast.

The Met Office is predicting that the winds will start picking up to speeds of over 40mph in Portsmouth at around 5am.

How strong will the winds get – and when?

The Met Office has issued an hourly forecast for Storm Eunice.

As part of the forecast, it predicts when the winds will be strongest across Portsmouth and Hampshire.

Here’s what to expect tomorrow:

Portsmouth – winds to reach 70mph at 11am

Gosport – winds to reach 71mph at 11am

Fareham – winds to reach 69mph at 11am

Havant – winds to reach 66mph at 11am

Waterlooville – winds to reach 67mph at 11am

Emsworth – winds to reach 68mph at 11am

Southampton – winds to reach 62mph at Noon

Winchester – winds to reach 61mph at 11am

Lymington – winds to reach 69mph at 11am

Basingstoke – winds to reach 65mph at 11am

What will the weather be like?

Storm Eunice will bring strong winds – but what else can we expect?

The day will start with heavy rain until around 8am.

After that there will be a mixture of cloudy weather and sunny spells.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

