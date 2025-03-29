Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Clear blue skies over Portsmouth means that locals will have a great chance to see the partial eclipse today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partial solar eclipse will be taking place from around 10am and is expected to last until just after 12pm on Saturday, March 29. It will be visible across the United Kingdom, however the weather conditions in Portsmouth means there is a great opportunity to spot the rare event.

Members of the public are advised to use protective glasses to look into the sky at a partial solar eclipse (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The moon will be passing in front of the sun blocking out part of it, leaving only a crescent shaped section of the sun visible. With a sunny and cloud free sky forecasted for the Portsmouth area, residents should have a clear view of the phenomenon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While this is the case, it is important that people do not look directly at the sun as it can cause serious eye damage. If you have solar eclipse glasses, these are designed to filter out harmful UV rays. It is not safe to look at the partial eclipse with normal sunglasses as they are not strong enough to protect your eyes from the Sun.

If you do not have solar eclipse glasses you can make a pinhole projector by making a hole in a piece of card and the hold the card up to the sun while placing a piece of paper behind the card. Alternatively the Royal Observatory will be streaming the partial eclipse live on its YouTube channel.

The next partial solar eclipse visible in the UK is expected to be on August 12, 2026.