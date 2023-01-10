The Met Office has issued alerts in Rowlands Castle, Hambledon and other parts of the county today. Surface water has been rising since Friday and remain at high levels.

The weather forecaster said: ‘In Finchdean, Dean Lane End and Rowlands Castle, groundwater levels remain high and continue to rise. Since Friday, the level has risen by 2.09m.

The Met Office has issued flood alerts for Rowlands Castle and parts of Hampshire. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

‘The Idsworth Lavant is flowing, and a small number of pumps will need to operate to prevent water from affecting property. Today is expected to be mostly dry. Further heavy rain is forecast during this week, with up to 25mm on Tuesday and up to 20mm possible on Thursday.’

The Met Office said surface water levels are likely to remain high, and may rise even further in the coming weeks, due to the long range forecasts. Groundwater levels are also high and are rising in Hambledon. The forecaster added ground water levels have increased by 2.31m.

‘At present there are no reported impacts,’ they said. ‘Cellar flooding will affect a small number of properties in Lower West Street.

‘Groundwater levels in the village are very sensitive to heavy rainfall. Levels are currently expected to rise until early next week.

‘If heavy rain does affect the area, it is possible that cellars in properties on West Street and East Street could begin to flood from Saturday. We are liaising with the Flood Action Group.

